Published on: 30 June 2019
VIDEO: On-loan Francis Atuahene scores- a stunner-debut goal for Austin Bold FC in USL
Francis Atuahene has scored his first goal for Austin Bold FC

Striker Francis Atuahene scored his first goal for Austin Bold FC on Saturday in their 5-0 USL Championship win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

The on-loan player from MLS side FC Dallas rifled in a thunderbolt for the third goal just before the half-hour mark.

Atuahene curled a right-footed effort from distance beyond the outstretched Switchbacks goalkeeper and into the top-right corner.

The former Right to Dream Academy player is getting back to top form after an injury sidelined him for close to four months.

 

