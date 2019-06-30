VIDEO: On-loan Francis Atuahene scores- a stunner-debut goal for Austin Bold FC in USL

Striker Francis Atuahene scored his first goal for Austin Bold FC on Saturday in their 5-0 USL Championship win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks.
The on-loan player from MLS side FC Dallas rifled in a thunderbolt for the third goal just before the half-hour mark.
Atuahene curled a right-footed effort from distance beyond the outstretched Switchbacks goalkeeper and into the top-right corner.
The former Right to Dream Academy player is getting back to top form after an injury sidelined him for close to four months.
