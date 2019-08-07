VIDEO: Otumfour counsels Asante Kotoko players to sleep at night after training

The life Patron of Asante Kotoko Otumfour Osei Tutu II has called on members of the playing body to make good use of their beds at night ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign.

The playing body and officials of the Porcupine Warriors paid a visit to him at the Manhyia Palace before enplaning to Nigeria to engage Kano Pillers in the first round of the 2019 CAF Champions League qualifier.

The spiritual head of the side took the opportunity to advise the playing body to be cautious of their attitudes since football is their career path they have chosen and have no other trade or career.

“Do not let complacency come into your football and put up a lackadaisical attitude on the pitch."

"Most of you think you are harming Kotoko but you don’t know you are destroying your own careers."

"I believe the coaches and leadership chose you people because you are the best among the lot who can propel the team forward."

"What you must know is that football is your only trade and you have been carefully chosen to play for Kotoko."

Don’t think you play for Kotoko and be swollen headed because people will sing your praises on the streets of Kumasi what you must recognize is that those who will hail you are the same ones who will bring you down.

"You are not playing for me Otumfour but for yourselves so that you can further your own careers. As you are going go and propel the name of Kotoko forward so you can progress."

"Please kindly sleep after playing football in the night some of you roam at nights and don’t sleep making you weaker on the field."

Watch the video below;