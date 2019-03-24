GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: 'Overlooked' Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan shows up at stadium to support Black Stars for Kenya win

Published on: 24 March 2019
VIDEO: 'Overlooked' Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan shows up at stadium to support Black Stars for Kenya win
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan was at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Overlooked Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan was at the Accra Sports Stadium to support the Black Stars beat Kenya 1-0 to finish Group winners in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. 

The Kayserispor striker was not invited for this final qualifier against the Harambee Stars at home.

Gyan has not been in top shape for the Turkish top-flight side in recent times partly due to injuries.

But that did not stop him from visiting his colleagues inside the dressing room and on the pitch hours to kickoff.

Gyan, who is the Ghana's all-time leading scorer, is expected to make the squad to Egypt for the tournament if he is fit.

Watch video of Asamoah Gyan

 

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations