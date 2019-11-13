VIDEO: Phoenix Rising captain Solomon Asante & two others vying for USL MVP

Ghana winger Solomon Asante has been nominated for the 2019 United Soccer League Championship Most Valuable Player following his incredible performance for Phoenix Rising in the just ended campaign.

Asante broke the USL Championship record for assists (17) and combined goals and assists (39).

The diminutive attacker's 22 goals scored broke a single-season club record and was just three goals shy of the league record.

He was also USL's Golden Boot Winner. This is the second time Asante has been named to the All-League First Team. He was a First Team selection in 2018.

This is the fourth time in club history a player has been named to an All-League team.

Asante was an All-League First Team selection in 2018. Long Tan was an All-League Second Team selection in 2014 and a First Team selection in 2015.

The Ghanaian has been named alongside Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC midfielder Forbes Kenardo and Nashville SC star Daniel Rios.

Forbes displayed a masterful display of ability in the midfield, leading the team with nine assists. In addition, the team captain and All-League First Team selection recorded four goals en route to a career-high 17 points.

The first ever MLS signing for Nashville, Ríos more than lived up to expectations in 2019. The first ever player in USL history with back-to-back 20 goal seasons, Ríos's finishing ability was a much needed improvement for Nashville.

He led the team with 21 goals (good for second in the Golden Boot race) and appearances, playing 2,648 minutes over 33 matches. Consistently one of the best players on the pitch, and showed plenty of potential to succeed at the next level.

Watch the exploits of the three candidates for their respective clubs in the season gone by below:

Who will take home the prize for league's best?

⭐️ @Asante20Magic ⭐️ @KenardoF ⭐️ @drioscal https://t.co/sMlCbRZul3 | #BeChampions pic.twitter.com/jBIZFYTm3N

— USL Championship (@USLChampionship) November 13, 2019