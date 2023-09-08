VIDEO: Proud father dreams of son Ernest Nuamah following in Abedi Ayew Pele's footsteps

Yaw Nuamah, the proud father of Ernest Nuamah Appiah, nurtures a heartfelt aspiration to witness his son follow in the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele's footsteps on the football field.

Ernest Nuamah made his mark by scoring the winning goal on his debut for Ghana during the Black Stars' recent 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic in Kumasi. This victory secured Ghana's qualification for next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Ernest Nuamah's winning goal, a close-range tap-in, settled the match in favour of the four-time African champions, and it left his father, Yaw Nuamah, bursting with excitement.

Yaw Nuamah's dream is for his son to continue making significant contributions to Ghanaian football, following in the footsteps of legendary figures like Abedi Ayew Pele.