GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

VIDEO: Proud father dreams of son Ernest Nuamah following in Abedi Ayew Pele's footsteps

Published on: 08 September 2023
VIDEO: Proud father dreams of son Ernest Nuamah following in Abedi Ayew Pele's footsteps

Yaw Nuamah, the proud father of Ernest Nuamah Appiah, nurtures a heartfelt aspiration to witness his son follow in the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele's footsteps on the football field.

Ernest Nuamah made his mark by scoring the winning goal on his debut for Ghana during the Black Stars' recent 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic in Kumasi. This victory secured Ghana's qualification for next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Ernest Nuamah's winning goal, a close-range tap-in, settled the match in favour of the four-time African champions, and it left his father, Yaw Nuamah, bursting with excitement.

Yaw Nuamah's dream is for his son to continue making significant contributions to Ghanaian football, following in the footsteps of legendary figures like Abedi Ayew Pele.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more