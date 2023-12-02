VIDEO: Puskas-worthy goal in Ghana FA Cup by Bechem United’s Emmanuel Owusu

Bechem United’s Emmanuel Owusu scored a Puskas contender on Thursday, 30 November 2023, in their 8-0 drubbing of lower side Debibi United.
He picked up a loose ball, teed himself up with a right foot touch before launching a dipping missile over the head of the goalkeeper.
This perfectly-judged long range shot was taken from inside his own half-close to the centre arc.
Owusu bagged a brace on the afternoon with Emmanuel Annor scoring a hat-trick.
The rest of the goals came from Clinton Duodo, Ebenezer Adu-Kwaw and Cephas Mantey.
PUSKAS🔥Emmanuel Owusu31 𝗕𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗺 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 pic.twitter.com/RAVBtFYOGa
— E•O W U S U 31 (@E8Owusu) December 1, 2023