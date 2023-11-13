VIDEO: Raphael Dwamena opens up on doctors advise to quit football

Former Ghana striker, Raphael Dwamena, who died on Saturday after collapsing during a league game in Albania disclosed that he was advised to quit football by different doctors.

The FK Egnatia captain died at the age of 28 following a cardiac arrest.

In a recent interview with Albanian media, Top Channel TV, the former FC Zurich and Levante striker opened up on his heart problems and why he decided to continue playing despite calls for him to quit.

"At first they put a device on me that gave me several electric shocks to my heart and in those moments I had to sit down, it was a state of panic when it happened, however I never left the matches in between," he said.

"My family is in Ghana and it was hard for them when they heard news like this, it was hard and I had to call them often to explain that I was fine," he added.

"Doctors from different clubs said that I shouldn't play anymore, but I told them that I appreciate their opinion, but I didn't want to stop."

Meanwhile, prosecutors in Albania have started investigations into events leading to the death of the former Ghana international.

An autopsy will be held in Tirana, the country's capital, to ascertain the real cause of his death.

Watch video below: