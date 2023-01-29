VIDEO: Reading defender Baba Rahman ‘pockets’ Antony in FA Cup clash

Reading defender Baba Rahman produced a solid performance against Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Ghana international was one of only a few Reading players to have a good game at Old Trafford, where the Championship side lost 3-1.

Reading had striker Andy Caroll sent off, and the Premier League side took full advantage with goals from Casemiro (brace) and Fred. Reading's consolation goal was scored by Amadou Salif Mbengue.

The game featured some intriguing battles, one of which was Antony vs Baba Rahaman. The Ghanaian stood firm on several occasions, making life difficult for the Brazilian.

According to Sofascore, Rahman was dribbled past once during the game, made one interception, one clearance, and was successful on both of his dribble attempts.

Rahman produced Reading’s best chance of the first half with a run down the left that beat Wan-Bissaka. His dangerous cross eventually found Hoilett who was unlucky not to score.

See how Baba Rahman pocketed Antony but y’all quiet cos he’s a Ghanaian lmao pic.twitter.com/cy2ZFmqtnW — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) January 29, 2023

Rahman has every right to be proud of his performance and will be hoping for more of the same in upcoming games.