VIDEO: Real Mallorca ‘water carrier’ Baba Mohammed sells Ghana to the world

Real Mallorca midfield anchor Baba Iddrisu Mohammed has asked people around the world to visit West African nation, Ghana.

The 23-year-old enforcer made this known during an interview with the Spanish LaLiga outfit’s TV station on Wednesday.

Mohammed touched on several goodies from the West African country including their famous ‘Jollof rice’ and the fine Kente wear.

He has been a key cog for the Vermilions in the ongoing season — featuring in 9 out of 10 league games.

Mohammed was one of the best performers of the side when they ended Real Madrid unbeaten record in the league after a 1-0 win over the weekend.

