VIDEO: Red-hot Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil shares moment with celebrated rapper Sarkodie

Black Stars forward, Joseph Paintsil has met celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

The KRC Genk star, who also does music on the side, shared his excitement after meeting the multiple-award winning musician.

It is unclear if the duo will work together on a music project but Paintsil is a huge fan of Sarkodie.

"Grand link up with king Sarkodie. It was a great honor to meet the legend last night! Props to the entire Sarkcess crew ( Angel Town, Abeiku Sarkcess and the squad) for making it possible,' he wrote on Twitter.

Sarkodie has been in the United Kingdom this month, where he delivered a spectacular Independence Day show with the Composer.

Meanwhile, it was double delight for Paintsil who earned an invite to the national team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola later this month.

Paintsil has been unplayable in the Belgium First Division A League this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in 24 matches.

Watch video below: