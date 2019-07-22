VIDEO: Red-hot Isaac Atanga scores again but Nordsjaelland lose at FC Midtjylland in Danish top-flight

Ghanaian striker Isaac Atanga scored the opener but Nordsjaelland went on to lose 2-1 at FC Midtjylland in the Danish Super Liga.

The 18-year-old found the back of the net-for the second consecutive time- in the sixth minute to put the visitors on the board.

But the home team stormed back and levelled after 28 minutes when Evander converted a spot-kick.

In the 56th minute Ayo Simon Okosun snatched the match winner.

Nordsjaelland's starting XI had four Ghanaian players, including Godsway Donyoh, Francis Abu and Abdul Mumin.

In the second half, Abu was substituted on 66 minutes, Clinton Antwi was introduced after 77 minutes, Ibrahim Sadiq replaced Donyoh in the 82nd minute.