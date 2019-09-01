VIDEO: Red-hot Solomon Asante strikes again as Phoenix Rising records 17th straight win in USL

Ghana winger Solomon Asante scored his 20th league goal as Phoenix Rising defeated Colorado Springs Switchbacks 3-0 to extend its historic winning streak to 17-straight matches.

The Western Conference leaders shot into the lead in the 5th minute through midfielder José Aguinaga.

Just three minutes later, Solomon Asante doubled Phoenix Rising’s lead when he forced a turnover deep in the Colorado Springs’ defensive zone and calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper André Rawls.

Adam Jahn finished the evening’s scoring just before the end of the half after connecting to a one-touched pass by Asante in the 27th minute.

The victory extends Arizona-based side’s winning streak to 17 matches.

Asante broke the club’s single-season goals record with his 20th tally of the season, and also broke the USL Championship record for most combined goals and assists in a season.

Watch the highlights of the match below;

Phoenix Rising will return to Casino Arizona Field on Saturday, September 7th, to take on San Antonio FC.