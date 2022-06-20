VIDEO: Red Star Belgrade striker Ibrahim Mustafa performs Serbian hit song on birthday

Red Star Belgrade striker Ibrahim Mustafa celebrated his 22nd birthday on Saturday, 18 June, by performing the Serbian hit song "Mala voli gada" to his teammates.

This was followed by dinner with the players, and there was also a cake.

But it was his karaoke or Angelite's famous song "Mala voli gada" that got all talking.

This was before the team played Zlatibor in a pre-season friendly.

Mustafa has returned to the Serbian giants this term after a six-month loan spell at Novi Pazar where he scored four goals.

He must now fight for a place in Dejan Stankovic's side for the upcoming campaign.