Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng was involved in two goals as Alcorcon recorded a 4-2 win over Lugo in the Spanish Segunda División this past weekend.

Boateng scored the Alcorcon's first goal and assisted Daniel Romera to score their second goal.

The 27-year-old joined Alcorcon on a permanent deal after excelling on loan last season.

He has made three appearances thus far this season.

Watch highlights of the match