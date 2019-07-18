VIDEO: Richard Danso ready to make North Texas SC fans happy

Ghanaian forward Richard Danso says he will do everything to make fans of USL side North Texas SC happy.

The former Ghana U-17 star joined the Dallas based club on a short term loan from WAFA.

The talented attacker, who completed his first training with the club on Wednesday expressed delight in joining the United Soccer League side and promised to give the best to fans of the club.

"I feel so good, I love the place, the teammates like each other and the training too was good," he said. "Although, when I was coming I didn't know I was going to be at a fantastic place like this and the coaches too are good," he added.

"I am going to do my best for the team and make everybody happy, the fans, score goals and make assists. I am going to do my best for the club."

Danso came to prominence after impressing at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India in 2017.

The former WAFA prodigy is currently a key member of the Ghana U20 team. He scored twice to help the Black Satellites book their place in the 2019 U20 AFCON.

Watch video below: