VIDEO: Richmond Boakye heads in opener in Red Star Belgrade Champions League win

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom was on target for Red Star Belgrade as the Serbian side defeated HJK Helsinki 2-0 in their UEFA Champions League second round qualifier.

The 26-year old former Juventus attacker opened the scoring for the Serbian champions in the 26th minute after firmly heading in from an Ivanic cross.

The home side, Red Star were given an early scare after HJK Helsinki had the ball in their net just 15 minutes into the game but it was rightfully disallowed due to an offside.