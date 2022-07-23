VIDEO: Right to Dream Academy thump Hacken to lift 2022 Gothia Cup

Right to Dream Academy U17 beat Swedish side BK Häcken 4-2 on penalties to win the prestigious 2022 Gothia Cup.

It was the third consecutive title for the Old Aprade side and the fifth in total.

The Ghanaian side took an early through Moussa Cissé when his shot slipped through the hands of the goalkeeper.

But BK Häcken snatched the equalizer in the last minute of the first half.

After the break, Cisse scored in the early stages to give Right to Dream the lead once again.

Striker Cissé completed a hat-trick to put Right to Dream 3-1 up.

Häcken fought back to reduce the deficit and come back into the game but they were left dejected when Right to Dream scored the fourth.

WATCH HOW RIGHT TO DREAM WON THE 2022 GOTHIA CUP: