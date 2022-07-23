Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

VIDEO: Right to Dream Academy thump Hacken to lift 2022 Gothia Cup

Published on: 23 July 2022
Right To Dream win 2022 Gothia Cup.

Right to Dream Academy U17 beat Swedish side BK Häcken 4-2 on penalties to win the prestigious 2022 Gothia Cup. 

It was the third consecutive title for the Old Aprade side and the fifth in total.

The Ghanaian side took an early through Moussa Cissé when his shot slipped through the hands of the goalkeeper.

But BK Häcken snatched the equalizer in the last minute of the first half.

After the break, Cisse scored in the early stages to give Right to Dream the lead once again.

Striker Cissé completed a hat-trick  to put  Right to Dream 3-1 up.

Häcken fought back to reduce the deficit and come back into the game but they were left dejected  when Right to Dream scored the fourth.

WATCH HOW RIGHT TO DREAM WON THE 2022 GOTHIA CUP:

