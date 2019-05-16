VIDEO: Ropapa Mensah on target for Nashville SC in US Open Cup win

Striker Ropapa Mensah opened the scoring for Nashville SC in their 3-2 win against a resilient South Georgia Tormenta FC 2 side in the second round of the 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The match took place at Hayes Stadium on the campus of MTSU in Murfreesboro.

In the 8th minute, Mensah made a stellar run forward after collecting a pass from Alan Winn and he calmly slid it past the keeper for a 1-0 lead.

Alan Winn and Cameron Lancaster adding two more to lead Nashville to the victory.

It was Winn’s second goal of the season in his second start of 2019.

Watch Ropapa Mensah's goal for Nashville SC: