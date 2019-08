Ropapa Mensah scored his fifth goal of the season to help Nashville SC secure a 2-1 win over Charleston Battery in the USL Championship.

His goal, a header via a cross from defender Darnell King, equalized the match in the 56th minute.

The young forward had been sniffing the goal all night, with multiple shots and opportunities in the first half.

The persistence paid off with the header.

Bolu Akinyode scored the match-winning goal in the 90+3 minute to give Nashville a dramatic three points.