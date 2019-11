VIDEO: Royal Antwerp defender Daniel Opare winning fitness battle after posting intensive workout

Royal Antwerp defender Daniel Opare is set to ready for action before the winter break after posting an intensive workout video.

The Ghana international has been out since June when suffering a serious knee injury in pre-season.

Opare limped off during a friendly against lower division side Brasschaat after colliding with an opponent who fell on his knee.

He underwent surgery to correct what was reported to be a cruciate ligament injury.

On Monday, the versatile player posted a video of him scaling over hurdles on the training pitch.