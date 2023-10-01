VIDEO: Saaka Dauda's goal secure victory for Bofoakwa Tano over Hearts of Oak

Bofoakwa Tano continued their impressive start to the Ghana Premier League, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak at their home ground in Sunyani on Saturday.

Both teams came into the match seeking their second win of the season, however, it was Bofoakwa Tano who emerged victorious, with captain Saaka Dauda proving to be the hero of the day.

Dauda capitalised on a defensive lapse by Hearts of Oak, punishing them with a crucial goal that would ultimately decide the outcome of the match.

Saaka Dauda's goal against Hearts of Oak. pic.twitter.com/6dHRBbm69F — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) September 30, 2023

The victory over Hearts of Oak continues Bofoakwa Tano's impressive start in their return to the Ghana Premier League after a 16-year absence. With two wins and one draw from their first three games, the club remains unbeaten in their early-season campaign.

This strong start has certainly raised hopes among fans and supporters that Bofoakwa Tano can maintain their momentum as they strive to establish themselves in the top flight of Ghanaian football.