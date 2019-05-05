VIDEO: Samuel Tetteh heads in opener as LASK Linz thump WAC in Austrian playoffs

On-loan Samuel Tetteh opened the scoring for LASK Linz in their 3-0 win over Wolfsberger AC on Sunday in the Austrian Championship playoffs.

The 22-year-old jumped like a bird to powerfully head in a corner kick on 23 minutes.

It was his second goal in 18 league appearances for the club.

Michael Novaks scored an own goal to double LASK's lead before Maximilian Ullmann converted a 90th minute penalty.

Tetteh replaced in the 75th minute Dominik Frieser.