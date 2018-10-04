VIDEO: Samuel Tetteh nears full-fitness as on-loan LASK Linz striker starts ball work

Striker Samuel Tetteh is on his way back to full fitness after posting a video of him doing ball juggling on the field.

The on-loan Lask Linz player was sidelined for six weeks after undergoing a successful surgery last month.

Tetteh picked up the injury while playing for the team in the team Europa League.

The 22-year-old made five league appearances and scored one goal in the Europa League qualifiers.

Tetteh was making a huge impact with LASK Linz since moving from giants Red Bull Salzburg for more first team experience.

Watch Samuel Tetteh training with the ball:

