VIDEO: Samuel Tetteh nears full-fitness as on-loan LASK Linz striker starts ball work

Striker Samuel Tetteh is on his way back to full fitness after posting a video of him doing ball juggling on the field.
The on-loan Lask Linz player was sidelined for six weeks after undergoing a successful surgery last month.
Tetteh picked up the injury while playing for the team in the team Europa League.
The 22-year-old made five league appearances and scored one goal in the Europa League qualifiers.
Tetteh was making a huge impact with LASK Linz since moving from giants Red Bull Salzburg for more first team experience.
Watch Samuel Tetteh training with the ball:
Back on the Pitch ⚽ #GodIsTheReason 🙏🏼 #ST20 pic.twitter.com/tz5sfoTqGb
— Samuel Tetteh (@samuel_Tetteh29)
https://twitter.com/samuel_Tetteh29/status/1047502069572296705
— (@samuel_Tetteh29) December 6, 2017
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 3, 2018