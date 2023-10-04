VIDEO: See what happened the last time Ghana met USA in a friendly

In a thrilling international friendly match that took place seven years ago, Ghana ended their American tour with a hard-fought 2-1 defeat to the United States in Harford, Connecticut.

The match featured several exciting moments and standout performances. Ghana's captain, Asamoah Gyan, played a pivotal role.

It was a significant day for Gyan as he took his first penalty in five years, albeit with a challenging outcome as goalkeeper Brad Guzan denied him.

However, Gyan redeemed himself by scoring a stunning free-kick, marking his 51st international goal. His last goal had come in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

The United States, fielding what was essentially a "B" squad, displayed remarkable determination throughout the game.

The emergence of newcomer Dom Dwyer added a spark to their performance.

Dwyer, originally born in England but granted U.S. citizenship in March, made an immediate impact by scoring on his debut, taking less than 20 minutes to find the net with a powerful strike from close range.

Just before halftime, Ghana had a golden opportunity to level the score when Frank Acheampong was brought down inside the box, earning a penalty. Captain Gyan took it upon himself to step up to the spot, but his effort, regrettably, lacked the necessary power and was saved by Guzan.

The U.S. started the second half strong, extending their lead to 2-0 with an impressive free-kick from Kellyn Acosta. Both teams continued to create chances, and the match remained highly competitive.

Ultimately, the United States held on to their 2-1 lead, frustrating Ghana's attempts to equalize. The victory showcased the resilience of the U.S. squad and marked the end of Ghana's tour of America on a bittersweet note.

Ghana will have a chance to revenge that defeat when the two sides face off again on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Watch highlights of the game below:

