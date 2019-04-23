VIDEO: Sekondi Hasaacas send birthday message to 'CENTURION' National Chief Imam

Sekondi Hasaacas players have recorded a birthday message to the National Chief Imam of Ghana His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Nuhu Sharubutu who is 100 years old today.
The messages were recorded in seven different languages to the leader of Muslims in the country.
Dr. Nuhu Sharubutu earned a lot plaudits in the country after he visited the Christ the King Church in Accra.
For many it was a mammoth display of religious tolerance.
Happy Birthday Chief Imam!
In 7 different languages, we extend our hearty wishes to National Chief Imam, Sheik Dr. Nuhu Shaributu as he turns 100 years today, Tuesday, April 23.
1919 - 2019😊
An exemplary figure, we wish the fountain of life keeps flowing for him. #Hasmal pic.twitter.com/s0sqUFjEGg
