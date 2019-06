Algeria became the third team to book their place in the 2019 Total AFCON round of 16 when they emerged victorious 1-0 from their Group C Match day 2 thriller over fellow favourites and Africa's best ranked team Senegal on Thursday at Cairo based 30 June Stadium.

Youcef Belaili scored four minutes after the break to send Les Fennecs to the round of 16 as the third team to achieve this after Nigeria and hosts Egypt.