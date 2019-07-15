VIDEO: Senegal 1-0 Tunisia- 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final highlights

Senegal will face Algeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final following a 1-0 extra-time win over Tunisia at 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Sunday evening.

The Lions of Teranga were the dominant side in the opening half, but were upstaged by their opponents in a drama-filled second that included two missed penalties.

The most notable chance of the first half fell to Youssouf Sabaly, but having beaten Mouez Hassen with a curling effort, the fullback was desperately unlucky to watch his attempt canon off the woodwork and out of danger.