VIDEO: Solomon Asante leads Phoenix Rising to clinch 2019 USL Championship trophy

Ghana winger Solomon Asante has successfully led Phoenix Rising to win the 2019 United Soccer League Championship title.

The club clinched the Supporters’ Shield on Saturday night after coming back from a 2-0 deficit to tie New Mexico United 2-2.

Phoenix will now have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

It was not the most impressive of outings by Rising, at least for the first 70 minutes.

New Mexico were in the driving seat and thought the three points was in the bag after strikes from Davon Sandoval and Justin Schmidt.

However, Phoenix came in strongly in the final embers of the match and deservedly equalized through Joey Calistri’s brace.

The point earned from the match gave Phoenix Rising 72 points after 31 round of games.

Asante, who played 90 minutes, is leading the goal-king standings with 22 goals and has registered 15 assists.

Watch how the Arizona-based outfit celebrated their title triumph below;

?s=21