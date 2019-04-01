VIDEO: Solomon Asante misses penalty as Rising Phoenix are pegged at home by Switchbacks

Ghana winger Solomon Asante missed a penalty for Rising Phoenix in their 2-2 stalemate with Colorado Switchbacks in the American United Soccer League Championship.

The Switchbacks, who went into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over San Antonio FC, Jordan Burt in the 26th minute with a smart finish.

Just moments before halftime, Phoenix found their equalizer from a corner kick when Joseph Farrell's header deflected off the crossbar and over the goal line.

Phoenix came out firing in the second half and nearly went ahead in the 79th minute but Solomon Asante's weak penalty kick was saved by goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez.

But the Arizona-based shot into the lead in the 86th minute from an Adam Jahn diving header. But the late drama continued all the way into the first minute of stoppage time when Ish Jome scored from a free kick to earn the Switchbacks a hard-fought draw on the road.

Asante enjoyed full throttle of the match for the hosts while Kwasi Donsu and Ibrahim Yaro warmed the bench for Switchbacks.

Watch Asante's penalty miss below: