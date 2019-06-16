VIDEO: Solomon Asante smashes in volley as Phoenix Rising to top of USL Western Conference table

Solomon Asante scored the last goal as Phoenix Rising thumped rivals Orange County SC in front of a sellout crowd of 6,562 at Casino Arizona Field.

Asante struck with his right foot from over 30 yards away and found the back of the net for the night’s final goal.

Rising FC got on the board early when defender Mustapha Dumbuya’s dangerous cross into the box was redirected into the net by Orange County defender Kevin Alston to make it 1-0.

In the 17th minute, forward Solomon Asante drove down the right side of the box, in between several Orange County defenders.

He slipped the ball between them all toward the center of the box for forward Adam Jahn, who flicked the ball behind himself toward an on-rushing Joey Calistri, The first-year RIsing player took a shot with his first touch and beat the goalkeeper to double the team’s lead, 2-0. It was his first goal as a Phoenix Rising player.