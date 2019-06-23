VIDEO: Solomon Asante tallies double digits with BRACE for Phoenix Rising FC in USL

Solomon Asante scored a double to help Phoenix Rising FC secure a 4-1 win over OKC Energy FC away on Saturday.

The former TP Mazembe star has become the first player in the Rising team to reach double-digit goals (10 goals in 13 matches and 8 assists).

He was also scoring in his sixth consecutive match.

Asante sent a ball into the box for teammate Adam Jahn but Energy FC defender Atiba Harris deflected the pass into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Three minutes later, Asante found the back of the net on his own after smashing the ball into the net off the volley for a 2-0 lead.

Defender Amadou Dia sent a cross to the right side for Asante to finish.

OKC reduced the deficit in the 29th minute from the spot through Rafeal Garcia.

In the 54th minute, midfielder Jon Bakero made it 3-1 when he curled a free kick inside the near right post and past the diving keeper.

Asante finished the night’s scoring in the 79th minute after sending a right-footed shot off the half volley to the far left side of the net to make it 4-1.

Phoenix Rising returns home to Casino Arizona Field on Saturday, July 29th, to take on Portland Timbers 2.

Watch Solomon Asante's second goal