VIDEO: Spectacular goals by Ernest Nuamah and Andre Ayew ahead of Madagascar clash

Ghana forwards Ernest Nuamah and Andre Ayew showcased their goal-scoring prowess during a recent Black Stars training session, leaving fans in awe ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.

Captain Dede Ayew demonstrated his finesse by scoring a remarkable goal after receiving a short cross from Fatawu Issahaku. Positioned in the box, Ayew, with his back turned to the goal, expertly found the net, showcasing his sharp instincts and scoring ability.

Olympique Lyon forward Ernest Nuamah added to the spectacle with a sensational volley goal that drew resounding applause from onlookers.

The 19-year-old received a well-placed cross from Denis Odoi, and with impeccable timing and technique, Nuamah volleyed the ball into the net, leaving fans marvelling at his talent.

The impressive goals during the training session have generated excitement among supporters, who are now eager to see a replication of such brilliance during the upcoming match against Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

As anticipation builds for the Friday showdown at the Baba Yara Stadium, the Black Stars' forwards have set a high standard, raising hopes for an electrifying performance in pursuit of crucial points in the qualification campaign.