VIDEO: St Gallen ''Assist King'' Majeed Ashimeru delivers laser pass to tally 10 assists

On-loan Majeed Ashirmeru provided a laser of an assist as FC St Gallen beat FC Sion 2-1 on Sunday in the Swiss Super League.

The 21-year-old drilled in a pass which permeated the Sion defence to find Jeremy Guillemenot who controlled to connect home for the opening in injury time of the first half.

Ashimeru has now tallied 10 assists this season with three matches to the end of the season.

The midfielder has scored three goals in 28 league appearances.

His performances have earned him a recall by his parent club Red Bull Salzburg for the 2019/2020.

Watch Majeed Ashimeru's 'super assist' for St Gallen in 2-1 win over FC Sion: