VIDEO: StarTimes explains delays in construction of ten pitches for Ghana FA

StarTimes has explained the delay in constructing artificial pitches in the country as stipulated in their contract with the Ghana Football Association.

The China-based Pay TV company signed a 10-year deal worth US$ 17.9 million in November 2016

As part of its obligations, it was to put up 10 training pitches across the country but nothing has been done in the past three years.

Akofia Dzankui, head of Marketing at StarTimes Ghana, has been explaining that: ''Down the line there were discussions with the FA to review some parts of the contract and that has not been done and as well know Normalization is still in process and we haven't gotten to the point where we have been called to the table yet.

''So when we are called back to the table I'm sure we will address all of that. There are many things we have to look out for, for our good and for the good of Ghana football.''