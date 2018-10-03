VIDEO: Stephen Appiah honoured with special plaque at Fenerbahce

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has been honoured by Turkish giants Fenerbahce for his commitment and dedication during his two-and-a-half-year stay at the club.

The former Juventus enforcer and former Uruguay captain Diego Lugano, who was also a cult hero at the club, were presented with plaques before the club's 1-1 draw with Besiktas in the Istanbul derby on Monday.

The pair were presented with framed Fernabahce-themed plaques which had their images by a Board Member of the club Selahattin Baki.

Appiah joined Fenerbahce in 2005 and left in 2008 after an extended knee-injury layoff and a contract dispute with the club.

He went on to play for Bologna, Cesena and Vojvodina before calling time on his career on June 27, 2015.

Watch the video below: