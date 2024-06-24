VIDEO: Uganda star Steven Mukwala breaks down in tears as he bids Asante Kotoko farewell

Asante Kotoko forward, Steven Dese Mukwala broke down in tears as he said his final goodbyes to Asante Kotoko following his departure from the club.

The Uganda forward and the Porcupine Warriors parted ways after two years in Kumasi, scoring 25 goals in 63 matches of the Ghanaian giants.

In a farewell message to the club, Mukwala thanked the Asantehene, former CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah and the supporters of the club.

"This is probably the saddest day of my life. As I say good to the home, that has given me a platform to grow my career. I want to thank His Majesty, the King who welcomed me to Ghana," he emotionally said.

"I am greatly honoured by the words of wisdom of the King. I am glad to be part of the profound family. I hold you so dear in my heart because you are the best," he added.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Tanzanian outfit Simba FC.

Watch video below: