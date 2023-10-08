VIDEO: Stonebwoy celebrates Mohammed Kudus’ first Premier League goal at London Stadium

Ghanaian artiste Stonebwoy couldn't contain his excitement as he witnessed Mohammed Kudus score his first Premier League goal at the London Stadium. Kudus, who plays for West Ham United, found the net in a dramatic match against Newcastle United.

Stonebwoy, known for his energetic performances on stage, was equally animated in the stands as he jumped up and down in jubilation following Kudus's spectacular goal.

Kudus's goal salvaged a 2-2 draw for West Ham and marked a significant moment in his Premier League career. The talented midfielder has been impressing fans and is steadily adapting to the rigours of English football, making him a player to watch in upcoming matches.