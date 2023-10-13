VIDEO: Stonebwoy's visit to London Stadium to witness Mohammed Kudus's debut Premier League goal for West Ham

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was brimming with excitement as he witnessed Mohammed Kudus score his debut Premier League goal at the London Stadium.

Playing for West Ham United, Kudus found the back of the net in a thrilling match against Newcastle United, ultimately ending in a 2-2 draw.

As a substitute, the Ghanaian international secured the equalizing goal for the Hammers. Stonebwoy, known for his electrifying stage performances, mirrored his enthusiasm in the stands by leaping with joy in response to Kudus's spectacular goal.

Kudus's goal not only salvaged a 2-2 draw for West Ham but also marked a significant milestone in his Premier League journey.

The talented midfielder continues to captivate fans and adapt to the demands of English football, solidifying his status as a player to watch in upcoming matches.