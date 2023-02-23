VIDEO: Tearful Kwadwo Asamoah left speechless as he pays tribute to Christian Atsu

Former Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah could not help it as he broke down in tears while eulogizing his ex-teammate Christian Atsu.

Atsu tragically died following the devastating earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria early this month.

Asamoah and Atsu were teammates and close friends during their days with the senior national team.

The former Juventus midfielder visited Atsu's family house in Accra following the news of the winger's death.

While answering questions from the media, Asamoah broke down in tears as he struggled to find words for his former teammate.

Asamoah, who came with Stephen Appiah, Derek Boateng, Jerry Akaminko and Rabiu Mohammed signed the book of condolence

Atsu's body has been flown to Ghana as preparations begin ahead of his funeral and burial.

The ex-Chelsea player made 65 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring nine goals.

Watch video below: