VIDEO: Teary-eyed Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso 'proud' despite AFCON exit

Mubarak Wakasso broke down into tears during his post-match speech after winning Man of the Match in Ghana's penalty shootout defeat to Tunisia at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Deportivo Alaves player provided the assist with a free-kick which resulted in the own goal equalizer for Ghana in the round of 16 contest.

He scored Ghana's second spot kick during the penalty shootout, but the four-time champions got knocked out 5-4 on penalties after newboy Caleb Ekuban missed the third.

''We knew we were going to face a difficult opponent. I think what happened is part of the game. I am proud of my guys (sobbing), I’m proud of Ghanaians (teary-eyed) and I am proud of my family,'' Wakaso said.

''I can’t say much, but all I will say is I am still Ghanaian, and I am proud of myself and my nation.

''I will like to thank everyone who came here to support us. I know in my heart, without them we cannot be where we are. So I will keep on thanking them. We will keep doing our best for the nation. Thank you.''