Ghanaian teenager Francis Abu scored what turned out to be the clincher for FC Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 home win over AaB in the Danish Super Liga on Sunday.

The 18-year-old connected in a threaded pass from countryman Isaac Atanga to give the home side a two-zero lead.

It was his third goal of the season in nine league appearances.

Abu was substituted in the 67th minute.