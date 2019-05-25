VIDEO: Ten-man Wydad hold Esperance in first leg of CAF CL final

Holders Esperance de Tunis, managed to come out of the first leg of the Total CAF Champions League 2018/19 clash with a 1-1 draw against Wydad Athletic Club on Friday away in Rabat.

Both goals were signed by Ivorians as Fousseny Coulibaly scored Esperance’s goal in the first half while Cheick Comara was the man behind the equaliser in the second half for Wydad.

A minute before time, Khalil Chammam executes the free kick from the right wing, Chaseddine Dhaouedi follows up with a header to the Ivorian Midfielder Fousseny Coulibaly. Coulibaly’s header was saved by goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti but the midfielder follows it up with a shot that landed in the back of the net for the lead.

Ten minutes before time, a long range free kick by Ismail Haddad and Cheick Comara’s header broke Esperance’s deadlock and evened the odds.

