VIDEO: The rise of Shakur Mohammed, Ghana's new teenage sensation

Shakur Mohammed is rising fast through the ranks to play football at the highest level having played on the streets of Kumasi a few years ago.

The 19-year-old has already spent three years in the United States following his move to Black Rock Football Club in the USL League Two in 2018 from the Right to Dream Academy to polish his skill set.

The youngster eventually joined the Duke Blue Devils football team and was also named ACC Offensive Player of the Year 2022.

The Right to Dream academy graduate finally joined the Major League Soccer after he emerged as the second overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Orlando City SC to kickstart his professional career.

Shakur's rise to playing top football may be unnoticed by many due to how fast it happened. However, the youngster had gone through thick and thin to attain such height. From playing on an empty stomach to playing barefoot on rocks.

His family dreamt little about his success in football but the current reality has suddenly become their source of joy.

Watch the story of the rise of Shakur Mohammed below:

https://youtu.be/_GZJdzt7HvI