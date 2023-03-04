VIDEO: Thomas Partey dedicates goal in comeback win against Bouremouth to Christian Astu

Thomas Partey has dedicated his goal for Arsenal in the 3-2 win against Bournemouth to late ex-Ghana international Christian Atsu.

The Arsenal star started the comeback as Arsenal recovered from two goals to win it late at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

The 29-year-old is seen showing a shirt underneath his jersey with the inscription rest well Christian Atsu.

Partey gave Arsenal hope five minutes after they went down 2-0, following goals from Philip Biling and Marcos Senesi for Bournemouth.

Ben White pulled parity for Arsenal with 20 minutes remaining before Reiss Nelson stole victory for Arsenal late in extra-time.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton and assistant George Boateng were at the Emirates to watch Partey and compatriot Antoine Semenyo, who started for the Cherries.

Arsenal opened up a five point lead over title contenders Manchester City, who had earlier beaten Newcastle United 2-0.

Partey is expected to join the Black Stars for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola later this month.