Video: Thomas Partey delightful assist gives Atletico win over Dortmund in Champions League

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey laid an exquisite pass for his Atletico Madrid team-mate Antoine Griezmann to score defeat German league leaders Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid avenged last month's defeat by Borussia Dortmund to move level on points with the Germans in Champions League Group A.

Saul opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a left-footed finish from inside the box, before deftly released Griezmann to score his third of the campaign to seal victory.

The victory moves Atletico into second place on goal difference.

Both sides need just a point from their next match to qualify for the knockout stage.

Atletico host bottom side Monaco on 28 November (17:55 GMT), while Dortmund welcome Belgian side Club Brugge to Signal Iduna Park on the same day (20:00 GMT) in the penultimate round of group matches.