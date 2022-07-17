VIDEO: Thomas Partey impresses in Arsenal’s pre-season friendly win over Everton

Ghana deputy captain Thomas Partey impressed on his return to action for Arsenal against Everton during pre-season.

Partey had missed the previous friendly against Nurnberg for unknown reasons, but he returned to the squad on Saturday and played against Everton.

The midfield maestro demonstrated exactly what Arsenal fans can expect when the season begins, dominating the middle with a commanding display.

Partey commanded the midfield, ensuring that Everton did not enjoy attacking through the middle, and his distribution was excellent.

Partey's performance has Arsenal fans salivating.

The Gunners won 2-0, with Gabriel Jesus scoring first and Bukayo Saka scoring the second in the space of three minutes.

Arsenal has had a strong pre-season, winning two of two games so far. They've looked sharp, with new striker Jesus settling in well and scoring freely.

The Brazilian has four goals this season, including a hat-trick against Nurnberg. He is expected to score against Orlando City, Chelsea, and Sevilla in the remaining pre-season games.

Arsenal's season will officially begin on August 5 against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Partey will certainly relish facing Ghana teammates Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp at Selhurst Park Stadium.