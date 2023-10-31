VIDEO: Thomas Partey introduces girlfriend to Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy at London concert

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson attended Stonebwoy's concert at the London Electric Brixton.

The Arsenal star took the opportunity to introduce his pregnant partner to the Ghanaian musician.

Stonebwoy expressed excitement after meeting her, saying he was very happy when he heard the news of their relationship and the fact that they will soon become parents.

Partey and other Ghanaian players in England, including Mohammed Kudus were in London to support the singer, who pulled up a great concert over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Partey is currently out with an injury that has kept him out from the games against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League and Sheffield in the English Premier League.

His return is uncertain, with manager Mikel Arteta stating he will be out for weeks.

“I think he will be out for weeks. I don’t know how long. It’s big concern because when Thomas Partey is fit and available we see the results and impact he has on the team," he said in the pre-match presser for the game against West Ham United.

Watch video below: