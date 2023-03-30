VIDEO: Thomas Partey returns to Arsenal training after missing AFCON qualifier against Angola in Luanda

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has rejoined his Arsenal teammates in training ahead of the final run in the English Premier League.

The Black Stars midfielder missed Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Angola on Luanda due to injury.

Partey travelled to England after the team return to Ghana and has already started training for the game against Leeds United.

He is expected to be match ready for the home game against Leeds United on Saturday.

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton revealed that the Arsenal star suffered a minor injury, hence the decision to bench him in Luanda.

"Thomas has a small injury issue and we felt it was too big of a risk to start him," Hughton explained.

Despite the absence of the star midfielder, Ghana managed to pick a vital point at the August 11 stadium and remain top of Group E in the AFCON qualifiers.

Partey has been an integral member of Arsenal's team this season, and will be hope to lead the London club to their first EPL title in 19 years.

Watch video below: