VIDEO: Thomas Partey’s CRACKING strike against Athletic Bilbao ranked as La Liga Goal of the Week

Thomas Partey’s belter for Atlético Madrid during their 3-2 victory against Athletic Bilbao over the weekend has been ranked as the Goal of the Week in La Liga.

The versatile enforcer netted a cracking strike for the Rojiblanco in the 61st minute, sending a thunderbolt from 26 yards into the net to tie the game at 1-1.

The 25-year-old beat off competition from Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos, Celta Vigo’s Hugo Mallo and Villarreal’s Nicola Sansone to emerge as winner of the Goal of the Week gong.

Below are the top 5 goals in matchday 12 of the Spanish La Liga;

Ghanaian Thomas Partey's strike against Athletic Bilbao was ranked as the best goal in #LaLiga Matchday 12 💥👏 pic.twitter.com/NzMnrjwh4M

— VEK_TOH (@VEK_TOH) November 14, 2018

Partey has scored two goals, provided two assists in 10 appearances for Diego Simeone's men in the ongoing campaign.