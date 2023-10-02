VIDEO: Thomas Partey's return to first team training sparks excitement among Arsenal teammates

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey received a warm and friendly welcome from his teammates as he made his long-awaited return after a month-long absence due to injury.

The 30-year-old midfielder had been sidelined with a groin injury that had kept him out of action since early September, causing him to miss the international break where Ghana faced Central Africa Republic and Liberia.

On Monday, Partey made a surprise return by joining the first-team training session, bringing a smile to the faces of his fellow players and the coaching staff. His return is a significant boost for Arsenal, who have been dealing with a series of injuries recently.

As Partey resumed training with his teammates, the camaraderie and excitement were palpable. Players couldn't contain their joy as they mobbed him with warm hugs, and some even playfully engaged in a bit of banter with their beloved teammate.

